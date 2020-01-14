SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 66.61% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. 155,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

