Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sapiens International by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.