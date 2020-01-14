Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $213.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

