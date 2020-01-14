Savills’ (SVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Monday.

Savills stock opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,088.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 946.73. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713.50 ($9.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

