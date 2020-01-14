Scala (XLA) Trading 28.3% Higher This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last week, Scala has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $487,451.00 and $485.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.02854658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00184183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00122927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

