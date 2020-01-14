Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 10,206,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,754,548. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

