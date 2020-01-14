Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183,573 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $44,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 240,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,841,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,692. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.26.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

