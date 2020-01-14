Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7335 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

