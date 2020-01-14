Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,894,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 368,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 53,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,310. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

