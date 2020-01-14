Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lifted by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

