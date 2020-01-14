Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.9543 per share. This is an increase from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

