Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after buying an additional 124,149 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.