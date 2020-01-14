Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4665 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

