Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 594,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 201,625 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 357,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

