Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Update

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

SWM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,029,000 after buying an additional 48,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after acquiring an additional 230,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

