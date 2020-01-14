Scotiabank Lowers Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) to Sector Perform

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUSKF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $10.50 price target on Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Husky Energy stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Husky Energy has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.48.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

