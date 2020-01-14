SCRIV NETWORK Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $15,751.00 and $33.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

