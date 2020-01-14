Sealchain (SEAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $84,906.00

Sealchain (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Sealchain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Sealchain has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $84,906.00 worth of Sealchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sealchain token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sealchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.74 or 0.05768294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00122716 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Sealchain Token Profile

SEAL is a token. It launched on February 11th, 2018. Sealchain’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,492 tokens. Sealchain’s official website is sealchain.io. Sealchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sealchain

Sealchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sealchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sealchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sealchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sealchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.