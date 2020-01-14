Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 299,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 140,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

