SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Short Interest Update

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.
SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.
Shares of SEAS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 606,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,933. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $35.23.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
