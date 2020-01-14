SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Short Interest Update

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 606,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,933. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.