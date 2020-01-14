Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Secureworks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Secureworks by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Secureworks by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Secureworks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.