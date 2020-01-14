Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,700 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 565,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

