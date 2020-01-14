Selfkey (KEY) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.05857011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Tidex, OKEx, ABCC, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.