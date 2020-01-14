SelfSell 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,285.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 56.2% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $182,602.00 and approximately $28,285.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.