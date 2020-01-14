Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

