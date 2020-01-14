Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $756,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

