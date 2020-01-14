Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $823,878.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.01366679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00050434 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00074952 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002123 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,021,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,022,000 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.