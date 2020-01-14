Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $91,568.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $91,568.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.05857011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.