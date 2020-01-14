Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON:SQZ opened at GBX 134.38 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.06. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market cap of $342.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

