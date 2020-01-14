ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFBS opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,335,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

