Sessia (KICKS) One Day Volume Hits $4.44 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $4.44 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.84 or 0.06116402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129024 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,897,092 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

