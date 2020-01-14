SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 671,600 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

NASDAQ:SHSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 1,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $27,728.19. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,699 shares of company stock worth $132,528. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 525,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 87.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 14,948.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 258,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in SharpSpring by 21.2% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

