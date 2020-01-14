Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.