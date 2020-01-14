ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0042 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.10 million and $322.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.