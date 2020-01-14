Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 58.75 ($0.77). The stock had a trading volume of 176,261,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

