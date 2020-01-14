Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMUK. Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

VMUK stock traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.35 ($2.31). 4,033,312 shares of the company were exchanged. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80.

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

