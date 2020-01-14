Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.07 ($8.10).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 590.40 ($7.77). 14,913,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 610.67. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.