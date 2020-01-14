Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Drops By 9.6%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000.

AERI stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

