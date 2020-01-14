Short Interest in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Grows By 10.5%

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

