Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) Declines By 10.0%

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

