Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Increases By 9.6%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.44. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

