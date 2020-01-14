Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Decreases By 10.5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares in the company, valued at $22,985,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,317 shares of company stock worth $15,059,651. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,018,000 after acquiring an additional 657,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,508,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

