Short Interest in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Drops By 9.1%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ACC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,670. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.