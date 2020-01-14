Short Interest in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Decreases By 9.1%

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 17,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 462,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in American International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in American International Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

