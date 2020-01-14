Short Interest in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Drops By 8.5%

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $155.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Insurance in the third quarter worth $701,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 131.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 508.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 62.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

