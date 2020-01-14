Short Interest in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Drops By 8.1%

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,940,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 33,680,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aphria by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. Aphria has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aphria will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

