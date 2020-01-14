Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Drops By 9.6%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

AGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,136. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $424,459.75. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 477,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,371.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 249,478 shares of company stock worth $9,706,155 and have sold 42,348 shares worth $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,173,000 after purchasing an additional 321,954 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 377.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 296,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 234,477 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.8% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 805,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,234,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.