Short Interest in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Decreases By 7.9%

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AT opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $257.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

