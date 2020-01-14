Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Increases By 10.5%

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 696,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boot Barn to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,164,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

BOOT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,075. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

