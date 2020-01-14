Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Increases By 9.8%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

